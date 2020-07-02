Kanye West, FKA twigs, Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex: the new partnership

The music

“It is always an honor to work with my brother ‘Ye. It is a genius. Skrillex and branches that have been added to a magic that could only lead to the piece,” says Ty Dolla $ign on his new track, “Ego Death”. Extract from “Spin”, the future album of the rapper from california, the song is a tribute to the home of Chicago, marked by the songs of funk, bass, percussion and percussion explosives. A structure that is reminiscent of “Fade” from the album “The Life of Paul” (2016) Kanye West – in that I was already working Ty Dolla $ign.

By Lolita Mang