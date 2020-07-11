Kanye West for president, this is not ” just marketing “

Posted on July 11, 2020 at 11h24 by Ben

Last week, Kanye West once more took around the world of the short, announcing not a project, a new pair of basketball or an opera, but their desires of policy. Now 43 years of age, the interpreter of Jesus Is The King account and execution of a presidential term. And he can already count on some support.

YG lucid on the desires of Kanye ?

In 2016, YG signed on the side of the deceased, Nipsey hustle and Bustle of the tea FDT. 4 years later, the rapper still has not changed his opinion about the current resident of the White House. For all that, he would be willing to vote for Kanye West, despite the fact that he has always claimed to be close to Trump and some of his ideas : “This is only a bluff. Yes n****, it’s marketing“. Before adding : “People underestimate Kanye. Do things, and do things to people. He always has a plan. It is a real n****. You need to look at your game, he is smart. He became a christian. He has made an album christian. Is going to release another, so that you have all these people behind him. He took the christians with him, so that he presents himself in the presidential elections. “Oh, that is not to be a christian, my God, that is Jesus, we must vote for him !““.

Elon Musk is already less than the starting

On the contrary, the multi-millionaire Elon Musk, who was the first sample to be excited by the announcement of Kanye, has backtracked : “We have a lot more disagreements than I imagined“, pointing out, for example, the distrust of the artist to vaccines that is linked to the theories of the conspiracy or the planning of the family, which he described as “of the established in the cities by white supremacy to do the work of the Devil“. In reality, the announcement of Kanye West might hide a much more complex reality of what that looks like. According to sources close to Kanye, the latter currently undergoing an episode of bipolar disorder, which among other pushed to stand in the presidential election without telling anyone, not even the Triumph.