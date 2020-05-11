Kanye West formalizes the release of his new album, “Jesus Is King”

Since the post Instagram of Kim K at the end of August, the secret it was . Release Date, tracklist, album title, everything was there, it only needed an official confirmation . Now it’s done . During one of his famous sunday services in Atlanta, Kanye West has confirmed that its new would happen to the 27 September.

An album shades of gospel ?

During the ceremony Sunday of the Sunday West Atlanta, Yeezy addressed the 600 guests of the baptist Church New Birth Missionary in order to make an official announcement . “Jesus Is King will be released on the 27th of September, then go on like this . . . “says – he trying to speak to a crowd in ecstasy in a video Twitter filmed by fans . This practice is not new for Kanye West . The rapper organizes home concerts Sunday . Surrounded by guests sorted on the shutter he resumed his old songs accompanied by a choir similar to that of a church . Personalities like Kid Cudi, Diplo, DMXor Brad Pitt have participated in the past .

Her album Yandhi, which was released last winter, had finally seen the light of day . However, devoilant the tracklist, we find the titles Garden and Waterplanned for this album on Jesus is king. Kanye West would have simply changed the name of his project . At the level of the contents Yeezy is focused on its recent sessions of service Sunday focused on the gospel .

So here is the future tracklist of Jesus is King