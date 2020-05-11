Kanye West formalizes the release of his new album, “Jesus Is King”

Since the post Instagram of Kim K at the end of August, the secret it was. Release Date, tracklist, album title, everything was there, it only needed an official confirmation. Now it’s done. During one of his famous sunday services in Atlanta, Kanye West has confirmed that its new would happen to the 27 September.
An album shades of gospel ?
During the ceremony Sunday of the Sunday West Atlanta, Yeezy addressed the 600 guests of the baptist Church New Birth Missionary in order to make an official announcement. “Jesus Is King will be released on the 27th of September, then go on like this ...“says–he trying to speak to a crowd in ecstasy in a video Twitter filmed by fans. This practice is not new for Kanye West. The rapper organizes home concerts Sunday. Surrounded by guests sorted on the shutter he resumed his old songs accompanied by a choir similar to that of a church. Personalities like Kid Cudi, Diplo, DMXor Brad Pitt have participated in the past.
Her album Yandhi, which was released last winter, had finally seen the light of day. However, devoilant the tracklist, we find the titles Garden and Waterplanned for this album on Jesus is king. Kanye West would have simply changed the name of his project. At the level of the contents Yeezy is focused on its recent sessions of service Sunday focused on the gospel.
So here is the future tracklist of Jesus is King