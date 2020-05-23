Kanye West : “God and Country” comes up

And there could be new as early as next week.
This is the famous photographer Arthur Jafa, who has sold the wick. Kanye West prepares for the album “God and Country” and of the first titles could be put in line as early as next week.
With the multiplicity of live that bloom on Instagram during the containment, it is necessary to know it to sort the information. But XXL was able to find those which gave the new project of Kanye West. They were mentioned during a conversation between Arthur Jafa and the fashion icon Michele Lamy. The photographer explains that the next album of Mister West is called “God Country” and that the first titles could appear very quickly even though it can not actually give an exact date.
“I don’t know when the album will be released, but the single I think it will be next week. Maybe. This is not safe. This is not final.”
???? NEW KANYE MUSIC & VIDEO SOON. ????
Cinematographer Arthur Jafa, such as Michèle Lamy that he’s been working with Kanye on a new video possibly dropping next week. He added that the accompanying song is from Kanye’s forthcoming album. pic.twitter.com/trwJIHtz2O
— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 22, 2020
If Arthur Jafa is also aware, is that it has worked for the visuals of this project. And then, this is not the first time that he has collaborated with Yeezy and he has also made videos for Jay-Z.
If the output of “God and Country” is confirmed, this will be the sequel of his album spiritual, “Jesus Is King”, published in October 2019. The two projects together to highlight the phenomenon of the Sunday Service launched Kanye West.