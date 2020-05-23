Kanye West : “God and Country” comes up

And there could be new as early as next week.

This is the famous photographer Arthur Jafa, who has sold the wick. Kanye West prepares for the album “God and Country” and of the first titles could be put in line as early as next week.

With the multiplicity of live that bloom on Instagram during the containment, it is necessary to know it to sort the information. But XXL was able to find those which gave the new project of Kanye West. They were mentioned during a conversation between Arthur Jafa and the fashion icon Michele Lamy. The photographer explains that the next album of Mister West is called “God Country” and that the first titles could appear very quickly even though it can not actually give an exact date.

“I don’t know when the album will be released, but the single I think it will be next week. Maybe. This is not safe. This is not final.”