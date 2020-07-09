Kanye West, “God’s candidate” in the White House, he reveals his ambitions in an interview with “Forbes”

The rapper explains – among other things – that, if elected, the White House will work on the model of the Wakanda, the fictional country from where comes the super hero of the Black Panthers.

Kanye West candidate in the presidential election of the united states, this is serious ? The rapper multi-millionaire has unveiled his ambitions during a long interview with the economic magazine Forbeson Wednesday, July 8. “We will see if the quote is for the 2020 or 2024, because it is God who appoints the president”says the rapper who became close these last months of the religion. “If it is 2020, then it would have been appointed by God.”

Now we must realize the promise of the united states by trust in God, the unification of our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the united States ! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

In this interview, he begins an attempt to break with Donald Trump. If you are willing to repent of having carried in 2018, a red cap with the slogan of the presidential election “to Make america Great Again” in the oval Office, avoid over-criticizing the current occupant of the White House, except in his management of the movement of anger against the racism that has prevailed during the past two months in the country, which fueled the suspicions of a program designed to interrupt, Joe Biden, currently the head of the national polls.

Also rejects the whole idea of being a puppet of Donald Trump to deprive Joe Biden valuable votes in the electorate, in black : “To say that the black vote is a democrat, is a form of racism and white supremacy”says Kanye West, recognizing that he would not hesitate to deprive the ex-vice-president of the voice of the black minority, who vote overwhelmingly for democrats. The democratic candidate is found not favour in his eyes : “America is in need of special people who run. Joe Biden is not special.”

In the interview, Kanye West talks about the strange circumstances in which he decided to enter the race to the White House : in the shower, “where I usually write my songs”. ” I began to laugh hysterically. I don’t know for how long, but it is at this time that he hit me”.

As with everything that I do in my life, what do I winKanye WestForbes magazine

And you already have a very precise idea of the functioning of the White House with him in the oval office. Do not go and look on the side of the series Has the White Houseit is in the Marvel movie Black Panther draws : “I’m going to use the framework of Wakanda, because that is the best explanation of what our group is going to feel like in the White House“.

His party would be called the Birthday party, because “if I win, this is going to be the birthday of all the world“. But your program and the terms of your campaign are not yet clear.