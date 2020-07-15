Kanye West had already renounced the presidency… Katy Perry will be in concert at the virtual Tomorrowland…

The rapper Kanye West — Nancy KASZERMAN / ZUMA / VISUAL Press Agency



July 15, 2020

Kanye West would have already abandoned the presidential race

The new had made a lot of noise during their announcement : Kanye West appears on the face of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the presidential election of the united states, which will take place next November. However, it seems that this desire of the campaign was of short duration, because everything leads us to believe that the rapper has finally abandoned his project.

Now we must realize the promise of the united states by trust in God, the unification of our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the united States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

“It falls “, has unveiled his campaign manager, Steve Kramer, in the magazine Intelligencer. A new one, which is disappointing both for its employees, but also, and without a doubt, all those who were interested in the

political project of the musician.

However, Kanye West has not yet confirmed the news, there is a glimmer of hope for those affected.

Katy Perry is going to happen practically in Tomorrowland

This summer has been a black year for festivals and festival goers, but this does not mean that the structures have thrown in the towel. This is particularly the case of Tomorrowland, which will present a virtual edition of its festival on July 25 and 26 below, including the addition of the Katy Perry of his shows ! “I’m very happy, because I’ve seen [le festival] grow year-on-year, and I’ve always been impressed by the scenes, ” she revealed in a video ad broadcast by The billboard.

Katy Perry va-t-to play exclusive songs from his upcoming album, Smile, which will be available on the 14th of August ? To find out, go to Tomorrowland !

Sofia Richie would be in a relationship with Scott Disick (and no, no, please, Kourtney)

Sofia Richie and

Scott Disick reportedly back together. Your last date of separation from the beginning of the month of may. According to sources who are entrusted to Us Weeklythe former Kourtney Kardashian need time for himself and his family, and could not afford the luxury of being in a couple. Everything seems to go better, in any case, because according to the family members of the couple, the two stars that rabibochées ! “They spend time together, romantically. They are together again, ” revealed the sources of the publication.

However, none of the two stars, nor its representatives have confirmed that remains for now a rumor, but Kourtney Kardashian seems to be irritated. When Sofia Richie has released a photo story shot by Scott Disick, the sister of Kim Kardashian was posted right after “Why there are always excuses for bad behavior in a relationship”, he noted It IS…