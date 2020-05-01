Kanye West has a fleet of impressive vehicles in his ranch in Wyoming

Kanye West has recently been a controversial figure. Aside from the controversy, his talent is undeniable, as its famous wedding in the family Kardashian. That said, when West does not spend time with his family to Los Angeles, he is probably on tour or in his ranch in Wyoming. There is a lot happening on the ranch of 4,000 acres of West, but it is a strange thing that also happens is the fact that West has a lot of vehicles out there. Here is an overview of the ranch of Wyoming for Kanye West and the fleet of massive vehicles that move around it.

What happens at the ranch Kanye West in Wyoming

At the heart of the ranch of the West, which is actually called West Lake Ranch, is a dream. As has been said by GQ, from a makeshift studio that West has built on the property, West Lake Ranch is not so different from what he looked like when he bought the land. But, even when West is not in Wyoming, they think and plan always the future of West Lake Ranch.

West has had a profound effect on a lot of things. Although it has mainly influenced the music and fashion, GQ has said that he currently did to change the world as we know it. West told GQ that he wanted West Lake Ranch is a “campus Yeezy”, and this is that West and his team have done there would be “a change of paradigm for humanity.” Currently, it seems that the West uses the West Lake Ranch to experiment with futuristic buildings.

The buildings West and its architects plan are domes, and, as one of the architects of West told GQ, have “a great aspect of sustainability”. It remains to be seen if the plans of the West for these buildings will change the world. But, in the meantime, West has 4 000 acres of land that he and his team must travel, so naturally, he has a lot of vehicles.

The fleet of vehicles of the ranch Kanye West

Like many Americans who live or work in a ranch, the West has a fleet of trucks on its campus Yeezy. GQ has said that West had an “army” of Ford F-150 Raptors, which were all painted in black. Each Raptor starts at approximately 53 000 $, then West has spent a good amount of money for this fleet of Raptors.

But this is not all. GQ has said that West also had a handful of UTV of an unknown manufacturer. When these UTV are not enough, GQ has said that West also had 10 mountain bikes SHERP. When these ATVS are not enough, GQ has said that West also had a char, a Ripsaw EV2, to be precise. Not surprisingly, all of these vehicles were also painted in black.

An overview of the ATV SHERP and the Ripsaw EV2

According to SHERP, his ATV is an ATV of Russian manufacture, which can overcome almost all the obstacles on his path. It is not very powerful, because it has only one engine of 44 horsepower, but the power and speed are not what counts. Because of its design, it can climb up on objects more than 2 feet high. There are a lot of rocky terrain that surround the campus Yeezy, so this feature makes the mountain BIKE SHERP invaluable. The ATV SHERP also offers many options, but each one begins at approximately $120,000.

The vehicle the crazy ranch West, however, should be his tank, the Ripsaw EV2. According to Ripsaw, the EV2 was designed for the u.s. army, but the us army decided not to buy it.

However, it has been designed in thinking of the war and, therefore, it has awesome features. Ripsaw said that he may have a motor that reaches up to 1500 horsepower while being extremely durable and agile. Like mountain BIKING SHERP, the EV2 can also conquer almost any terrain. The EV2 starts to 550 000 $, but Ripsaw also offers many options.