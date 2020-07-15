Kanye West has already abandoned the presidential elections

As pointed out by a member of his campaign team, Kanye West has already abandoned the race to the White House that had started, there are a handful of days.

“He is out”, he confessed to Steve Kramer, a member of the campaign team of Kanye West for theIntelligencer. After having, in a first moment, it was a campaign team of 180 people, the rapper had to drop out of the race for the u.s. presidential election. According to the u.s. daily, Kanye West had until Wednesday, July 15, to collect 132 781 signatures and thus be present in Florida in his own party.

See you in 2024 for Kanye West ?

“I don’t have anything good or bad to say about Kanye, continued Steve Kramer. Any candidate who presents for the first time to the presidency goes through these hiccups.” And, at the same time, it seems that it is difficult for the artist, to comply with all the strict conditions necessary for the return in the race for the White House. In addition, it was included for the first time in a survey of the presidency these days. It barely reaches 2% of the vote, and seemed to erode the electorate of Donald Trump, more than that of Joe Biden.

National Survey:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the survey:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) On the 13th of July 2020

During the two weeks between your application informally in his definitive abandonment, Kanye West have not been able to caress a world of politics that, no doubt, discover in greater depth in the next few years. As noted Trump a few days ago Realclearpolitics : “If it did, it would have the path as a balloon test for what is going to happen in four years”. See you in 2024 for Kanye West ?

