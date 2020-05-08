Kanye West has already announced a second opera

“Mary” will succeed “Nebuchadnezzar”, presented last November.

On 24 November, Kanye West and his Sunday Service had delivered a performance of the opera Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (California). On December 5, Ye gave that, by announcing on Twitter his second opera : Mary.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1202747255452602368

The representation will be, once again, assured by his collaborator and Italian artist Vanessa Beecroft, and will be held at the Miami Marine Stadium, Florida.

If the name Nebuchadnezzar reminded the king of the Empire néobabylonien, it presents a verse excerpt from the Bible, and more especially the word of saint Luke 1 : 30-31 : “The angel said to him : ‘fear not, Mary, for thou hast found favor with God. Behold, you will be pregnant, you will give birth to a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.’”

This is no longer a secret, the last album of Kanye West, Jesus is King, is the claim of rapper of his faith. It is, therefore, left for a tour of gospel for Ye and his group.