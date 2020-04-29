Kanye West has bought his childhood home in Chicago for 225 000 $

Kanye West has bought his childhood home in the neighborhood of South Shore in Chicago for approximately 225 000 $, reports WGN. West will spend $ 60,000 more for the repairs.

The mother of Kanye, Donda, bought the house in the early 80’s, but was sold in 2004. Since then, the property has gone through a long way.

“This has had a lot of problems after that,” said the report real estate by Dennis Rodkin. “It is located on the South Short Drive in the neighborhood of the South Shore. It has undergone a foreclosure and several years ago a foundation with which Kanye was involved, but Rhymefest – one of the collaborators Kanye – bought. “

In 2018, Kanye and Kim Kardashian have had a discussion very public with Rhymefest about Donda’s House, a charitable organization that West founded in 2011 with its former employee. After both parties have aired their grievances on social media, all parties involved have explained everything in person, in front of the camera crew Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Go to the mark 2:55 on the video below.

Their feud began when Rhymefest has contacted Drake on Twitter, asking him if the canadian artist could contribute a part of the 100000 $ that he was looking at G. O. O. D. Music for the “renewal of career” of the president of the label, Pusha-T to help rebuild the childhood home of Kanye. This happened two years after that Rhymefest has announced that in 2016 it expected to transform the home of Donda, which eventually changed its name to the Art of Culture, Inc., in an “incubator for the arts community”.

“Then, they announced:” We’re going to have to demolish the house because it would cost cheaper to build a new one that the rehabilitation of the factory because it has been empty for years, “” explained Rodkin.

We don’t know what West intends to do with the house.