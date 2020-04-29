Kanye West has bought out the house of his childhood in Chicago

Kanye West has come to redeem the property in which he grew up in Chicago. The modest home is located in the South Shore area. His mother, Donda, had purchased it in the 80’s before selling it in 2004, while his son knew his first great success in the rap, particularly with his first studio album, The College Drop.

After a information of WGN9, relayed by Billboardthe rapper has paid 225.000 dollars to put the hand on it, but this was not a trivial matter.

The arm of iron

In fact, the house was bought by Rhymefest, a former collaborator of Kanye West. The previous owner wanted to transform the house into ” incubator of art “, but the financing for the project was at the heart of a controversy. Rhymefest, who also managed the charity Donda”s House, has accused Kanye West to drop its teams and not pay them not.

At the same time, the rapper was in financial difficulties, as was noted on Twitter, his wife Kim Kardashian.

Today, officially a billionaire, Kanye West seems to have given the order in his childhood memories. It has not, however, announced that he wanted to do this well.



