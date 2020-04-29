Kanye West has bought out the house of his childhood in Chicago

The rapper Kanye West — Polaris / Starface



Kanye West has come to redeem the property in which he grew up in Chicago. The modest home is located in the South Shore area. His mother, Donda, had purchased it in the 80’s before selling it in 2004, while his son knew his first great success in the rap, particularly with his first studio album, The College Drop.

Kanye West got a city permit to renovate his childhood home on Chicago’s South Side, which he purchased in late 2018. https://t.co/Xtj4hxPmz5 — Crain”s Chicago (@CrainsChicago) April 22, 2020

After a information of WGN9, relayed by Billboardthe rapper has paid 225.000 dollars to put the hand on it, but this was not a trivial matter.

The arm of iron

In fact, the house was bought by Rhymefest, a former collaborator of Kanye West. The previous owner wanted to transform the house into ” incubator of art “, but the financing for the project was at the heart of a controversy. Rhymefest, who also managed the charity Donda”s House, has accused Kanye West to drop its teams and not pay them not.

At the same time, the rapper was in financial difficulties, as was noted on Twitter, his wife Kim Kardashian.

After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through the personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

Today, officially a billionaire, Kanye West seems to have given the order in his childhood memories. It has not, however, announced that he wanted to do this well.