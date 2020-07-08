Kanye West has decided to become president when he was taking a shower with Kris Jenner

Sunday, 5 July 2020, Kanye West announced his candidacy for the presidency of the united States. In an interview granted to the magazine Forbes, the husband of Kim Kardashian has revealed that he thought of entering politics for five years.
Kanye West for a successor to Donald Trump to the presidency of the united States ? If the rapper is 43 years of age, admits to never having voted, it is, however, very determined to win the upcoming elections. If the star does not yet have a team, you can rely on the unconditional support of his wife, Kim Kardashian and the billionaire Elon Musk. Which is instructed to focus on “the protection of America“so you have chosen to run against Donald Trump and democrat Joe Biden.
If the request of the father of North St., Chicago, and in the Psalm it may come as a surprise, he thinks, however, since it is already five years old ! In a long interview granted to ForbesKanye West said : “This is when I was offered the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Awards. I remember that when I was with my mother, my mother-in-law, because my house was under construction. She calls me “son” and I call ‘mom’. I was in the shower thinking, I write songs in the shower. It occurred to me to say : ‘we’re going to run for the presidential elections” and I started laughing hysterically. I thought that was amazing, I was going to be out and that she thought that I was going to do songs, we do it for fun, given that the awards are rigged, and then they say that I am the president. And I laughed in the shower, I don’t know for how long, but it is at this point that I realized.“
Why Kanye West said that it is expected that by 2020, for the present ?
For many years now, whether in their songs or in their Sunday Services, the ex-accomplice of Jay-Z, don’t miss the opportunity to discuss their faith. And if it was not presented before, is for a specific reason : “God had given me the clarity and said that it was time. You know, I was in the hospital, people treated me crazy. I’m not crazy. Among all the influences and positions that we can occupy as musicians – who go on a journey, leave all of these albums, you look and you don’t have money in your account. This can make a madness, and during this period, I was a fool, because this was not the period. Now, this is the time.“The rapper has added : “It is the country of God, we do it all for God and him only. I am in the service of our Lord and savior, jesus Christ, and I have made every effort to serve God.“
