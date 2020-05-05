Kanye West has explained once the identity of Pablo in “The life of Pablo”

The Life of Pablo Kanye West is one of the albums most controversial of the years 2010. Some felt that it was a masterpiece of avant-garde. For some, it was the end of a series of classic albums in the West.

Even some of the fans who liked the album were not all-inclusive. The fans were constantly asking the question: why called it The life of Pablo?

Fan theories on the title of “The life of Pablo”

The life of Pablo has undergone more changes than any other album in recent memory. Before its release, it has received three different names: So Help Me God, SWISH and Waves. Finally, West has opted for the title The life of Pablo.

Why did he have this title? At the outset, all fans could do was speculate. Loren Diblasi of MTV News felt that it might be named after Pablo Neruda, a famous poet and politician. Diblasi has also said that it could have been named after Pablo, a child who has screamed “Kanye for president!” during the MTV Video Music Awards. It would have been surprising for this child to receive a tribute as important on a simple note!

West sometimes leaves members of his audience to interpret his own item, However, it has been very open about his intentions behind the name of The life of Pablo. He named the album after the painter Pablo Picasso, the drug lord Pablo Escobar and Saint Paul, the author of several books of the New Testament.

Picasso, Escobar and Saint Paul each have had a significant impact on the world. However, we do not would like probably not to each other. Although these three characters have not much in common, the West has believed that they each represented an aspect of The life of Pablo.

West has explained why he chose Saint Paul, Escobar, and Picasso to represent his / her album. “[Saint Paul] inspired and was the strongest influencer of christianity. Pablo Escobar was the greatest engine products, and Pablo Picasso was the greatest engine of art. And this mixture of message, art and product is the life of Pablo. “

Kanye West on Saint Paul

It may seem strange that West may have named an album The life of Pablo in honor of a man named Paul, but it is logical that “Pablo” is Spanish for “Paul”. The connection between the album and St. Paul is particularly strong because the album includes a track titled “Saint Pablo”. This track is referenced in the title of the tour West then supported The Life of Pablo: The Saint Pablo Tour.

West feels that there are parallels between her life and the life of Saint Paul. He said that St. Paul was a great messenger. West compared the work of Saint Paul as a messenger to his own “right to speak”. It is up to the fans to decide if this parallel is strong or not. However, it is nice West has clarified the meaning of the title of the title of The life of Pablo.

