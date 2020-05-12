Kanye West has just offered a ranch to $ 14 million

This is the site people TMZ who discloses the information, Kanye West is the happy owner of a huge ranch . Before making his return in the coming weeks with his new album Jesus is Kingthe rapper will be able to relax in their new property, located at the edge of a lake in Wyoming.

The artist particularly enjoys this area, remember – you in march 2018, he was isolated with his family in the mountains for the design of his album YE. And several months later, he decided to give himself a ranch on the spot . As revealed in the american media, he offered the half of this large property of about 3600 hectares nicknamed “Monster Lake Ranch” for the price of $ 14 million . And this would be one of the wishes of his wife .

In an interview given to Vogue Arabia, last September 2, Kim Kardashiansaid : “I see us living in a ranch in Wyoming, going occasionally to Palm Springs, and, here in Los Angeles” So, he bought him .

We also learn that he has a restaurant, two lakes, many stables as well as facilities for events . Of how spend beautiful moments with his family .