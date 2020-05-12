Kanye West has just offered a ranch to $ 14 million

This is the site people TMZ who discloses the information, Kanye West is the happy owner of a huge ranch. Before making his return in the coming weeks with his new album Jesus is Kingthe rapper will be able to relax in their new property, located at the edge of a lake in Wyoming.
The artist particularly enjoys this area, remember–you in march 2018, he was isolated with his family in the mountains for the design of his album YE. And several months later, he decided to give himself a ranch on the spot. As revealed in the american media, he offered the half of this large property of about 3600 hectares nicknamed “Monster Lake Ranch” for the price of $ 14 million. And this would be one of the wishes of his wife.
In an interview given to Vogue Arabia, last September 2, Kim Kardashiansaid : “I see us living in a ranch in Wyoming, going occasionally to Palm Springs, and, here in Los Angeles” So, he bought him.
We also learn that he has a restaurant, two lakes, many stables as well as facilities for events. Of how spend beautiful moments with his family.