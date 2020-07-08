Kanye West has taken advantage of the emergency fund of america

The rap star and billionaire has received a loan of several million dollars, which is supposed to help your company Yeezy LLC to address the epidemic of Covid-19. The questions flock, taking into account the good economic health of the society and of the proximity between Kanye West and Donald Trump.

A SMES is not like the others. Of Course, Yeezy LLC is declared like a small company in Delaware with headquarters in California. But his owner is none other than rapper Kanye West and the brand of sneakers “how to generate revenues estimated at $ 1.5 billion [1,33 milliard d’euros] in the past year”, remember The Daily Beast.

This has not prevented the business of touch loans insured by the government in the context of a larger recovery plan, dubbed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), designed to help SMES us to deal with the pandemic. And this for a number “between 2 and 5 million dollars [1,8 et 4,4 millions d’euros]”, according to figures recently made public by the administration Trump – “after the democrats complain about the lack of transparency in the previous rounds of grants”. According to the company, these emergency fund “I would have saved 160 jobs”.

However, the u.s. site emphasizes that “the loan of Kanye West raises many issues of conflict of interest, given its clear support to the president of Triumph, his multiple visits to the White House, and the lifestyle of obscene wealth that he has with his wife [elle-même milliardaire] Kim Kardashian West”. The artist, now a candidate (very) potential of the presidency, has not commented on these revelations.