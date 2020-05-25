Kanye West : his new album, changes name and becomes “God’s Country”, a new single this week ?

The next album of Kanye West called likely God’s Country and the first single with a video of the project could come out this week.

This is a little time Kanye West did not speak to him. Forced to cancel the remainder of his masses music Sunday Service because of the Covid-19, the rapper became a prophet has obviously taken advantage of the quarantine to return to the studio. But while we were waiting for the album Jesus is King 2produced by Dr. Dr. it seems that its plans have changed. According to the latest information known, his next project would ultimately be for the title God’s Country.

This new title has been revealed by the director of photography and director Arthur Jafa during a conversation with the cultural icon and producer Michèle Lamy this week-end.

🚨 NEW KANYE MUSIC & VIDEO SOON. 🚨 Cinematographer Arthur Jafa, such as Michèle Lamy that he’s been working with Kanye on a new video possibly dropping next week. He added that the accompanying song is from Kanye’s forthcoming album. pic.twitter.com/trwJIHtz2O — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 22, 2020

“His next album is called” God’s Country “. And the first excerpt will be the single of the same name. I don’t know if I’m supposed to not announce it… It could be that I have unveiled a secret “, he said. Arthur has also added that the single could arrive as early as next week. ” I don’t know when the album will arrive, but the single might be unveiled next week. It may be that this is not final.”

In the case where the clip for the first single would be released this Friday, may 29, we should be very quickly determined the truth or not, about Arthur Jafa. Moreover, still remains the question if this God’s Country is a new project of Kanye West’s full, or the project Jesus Is King 2simply renamed it.

In effect, Kanye is not his first attempt about the name changes at the last minute. We remember for example his project My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy that was supposed to be called Good Ass Job. The album Life of Pablo also has had several changes of name before you arrive, as Swish or Waves. Finally, the album Yehas had simply not cover, 24 hours before its release.

Countless evidence that recall that Kanye West never does anything like everyone else. No offense to its detractors, to be a dissident and changing his plans at the last minute has not prevented to become the latest billionaire in the history of hip-hop and celebrate proudly its six years of marriage with Kim Kardashian.