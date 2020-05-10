Kanye West, his new statement megalomaniac

Kanye West performed one of his “Sunday Service” Sunday, 17 November 2019 at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. During the office, the rapper is touted to be the best artist of all time.

New “ego trip” by Kanye West this Sunday, November 17, 2019, during a mass that took place in the huge church of Lakewood, in Houston, Texas. The rapper, 42-year-old has attended to the office led by pastor Joel Osteen in the framework of its “Sunday Services”, and has spoken in front of the faithful, referring to his new faith.

“I know that God is calling me for a long time and that the Devil distracted me from him after all this time, he began, standing to the side of the pastor. When I was at my lowest, God was with me and was sending me visions, or inspired me. I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having suffered a nervous breakdown. I had taken a picture while I was drawing a church, having in mind to erect a in the middle of Calabasas”, he reminisced, referring to her hospitalization in 2016 during his tour “Saint Pablo”.

The interpreter of “I am a God,” continued his speech, saying “the arrogance and the conceit” that the public had been observed in him previously, “God uses “now” : “Jesus has won. I’ve already told you about my arrogance. Now, the greatest artist ever created by God works for Him”, he added with a big smile.

While Kanye West finished speaking, the pastor asked the crowd to applaud the woman and the daughter of the rapper, Kim Kardashian and North West, in order to welcome them. The star of reality tv and the little 6 year old girl were sitting in the first row, and have seemed to appreciate the attention of Joel Osteen.

Committed to the most deprived

In addition to its affirmation megalomaniac in front of the altar, Kanye West seems to be devoted in his faith and in his desire to help his neighbor, as stated by a source close to the family Kardashian-West to the american magazine “People” : “He and Kim are both focused to do things well, and help people less privileged. Especially with the holidays approaching, they are trying to do as much as possible. They also want their children to know that many people are suffering and need help. Their elders are going to do a few tasks for charities this year,” added the source.

To this end, the source revealed that Kanye had given a “surprise concert” in the jail of Harris county, Houston, two days before the mass of Lakewood. It was in this prison that his wife had met and sentenced to death for Rodney Reed as he learned that his execution had been suspended thanks to the mobilization of the two stars.

