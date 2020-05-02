Kanye West: his opera is coming to New-York – Actu Kanye West

Kanye West: “Mary” opera that is a religious

“Mary”, the opera of Kanye West and performed by the members of its collective, the “Sunday Service” is an opera, religious, “based on the biblical story of the miraculous events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. The books of Matthew and Luke tell the story of Mary, divinely chosen by God to give birth to the Messiah… and brings together elements from different worlds – including the opera, the beaux-arts, modern dance, and gospel music – to create a new visual interpretation and structure of the innovative performance” explains Kanye West in a press release.