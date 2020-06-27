Kanye West-husband of Kim Kardashian launched the shoes of “Ararat” in the name of the (…)

The rapper Kanye West, the husband of Kim Kardashian just to reserve a good surprise for their fans the Armenians. Kanye West through his brand Yeezy Foam Runner just to name one of their latest models of shoes of the sports of the city with the name of” Ararat “in honor of the mountain symbol of the Armenians. Kanye West, who had accompanied his family to Armenia in April 2015, on the occasion of the 100and anniversary of the Armenian genocide. He had also directed a short impromptu concert in throwing himself in the small artificial lake Karap in the center of Yerevan. The shoe “ Ararat “now be ordered on the website of the brand.

Let us remember that according to Forbes magazine, Kanye West, who manages the career of rapper and businessman has recently become a billionaire.

Krikor Amirzayan

JPEG – 55.6 kb” /> JPEG – 210.7 kb” />