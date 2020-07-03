Kanye West in 10 stocks and no more, by Adrien Durand

We love to hate as hate to love. Kanye West is a character spin-off, may be the cause of the reactions of the epidermis among all those who will mark this 21st century. Your life, your work was well worth getting a book, and it is Adrien Durand – well-known in the independent circuit, but also a music critic for Les inrockuptibles – which is bonded successfully to the year. The battery hair, so that you can carry in your luggage Kanye West or Creativity Devouring (List of reproduction of Society) comes in 140 pages in the singular personality, chaotic lifestyle, and the narcissism exacerbated the that has changed the face of rap and that defines itself as… “the greatest artist in the life”. It is what it is. Once is not custom, we left the keys of the truck to the author of the book, in the best position to break a very best personal after you have answered our questions.



Her musical background is more rock, so it is quite surprising to see you, you look at the case of Kanye West. How and why did the idea of dedicating a book ?

My training is very varied and mostly very related with the music of the 90’s with which I grew up, and figures that are very strong that went with it. Personalities often excessive and ‘larger-than-life”, which I have marked very young (bulk Axl Rose, Tupac, Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain, or Aphex Twin…), and whose legend has been enlarged to often for my imagination in an era pre-Internet. Kanye West appeared at the time that I found the music very boring and very civilized (in the output of Graduation in particular, when the indie rock was becoming the mainstream and very soft). When the Playlist of the Society has invited me to publish an essay in the wake of the launch of my zinand Gospel, he was confident that I wanted to write about an artist that went beyond the simple framework of music and that could help evoke the contemporary world in all its complexity. Kanye West was the perfect choice and the fact that it generates reactions are very extreme that I did was to give me even more desire to rub me from the subject.

Is a character to say the least, complex, and cleavage. After a new examination of his case, and even if you do not take actual advantage over the book, his personal opinion has changed between the beginning and the end of the writing ?

My personal opinion on it, I don’t think. My approach to music criticism, without a doubt. What I wanted to exactly achieve, is to leave a certain manichaeism that I see often in the music press today. ‘This is a genius‘or ‘is a jerk who represents the decadence of the current music‘. In reality things are much more complex. Pop music is an exciting way of looking at the world today, and observe our behaviors. The idea of the book was to say : beyond the scandal, curtains of smoke, the means of communication and communication strategies, what is our relationship with an artist like Kanye West says about our society, and therefore of each one of us ?

Say to yourself Kanye West that he is the greatest living artist. Precisely, isn’t it a little excessive when you can also be considered as a caricature of the crudest of the current society ?

In reality, it is not I who says this, but Kanye West himself, where the presence of the quotation marks. But we are playing voluntarily in this confusion. You remember when Macron appeared during the case of Benalla, and said to the journaliststhey come in search of me‘so Tony Montana-coké ? The people were not talking about something more than that, and most of the matter in question. It is called the technique of scorched earth, and this is the type of strategy of communication that the West has much adopted. Say something outrageous in order to become the center of attention. A way of affirming ‘now that I have your attention, here is my music‘. Personally, I refute the term for engineering that seems to me absurd. On the contrary, see a rapper that is able to move and in the field of the media to disseminate their music, I find it fascinating.

It is the instability that often makes the test finish writing about this with certainty ?

I have not thought about the obsolescence of my test. ‘In six months or a year, my book will be-t is still relevant ?“And I tend to think that yes, because I have not written a biography or a discography with a comment. I have tried to suggest a test of the socio-cultural in the world of today through the work and the life of a pop singer. For example, the first thirty pages (written in the year 2019) tell how the violence of the police has been influenced by rap music in america, and that are (unfortunately) a resonance in the year 2020. Having a historical approach to circumscribe a certain number of topics in a fairly timeless. But there are certainly a lot of things to say about him (and fortunately!).

After you have studied, what is the question that we would very much like to ask him if he was there, in front of you ?

Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan?

