Kanye West in the race to the White House ?

Kanye West keeps his promises : the rapper announced Saturday night on Twitter his candidacy for the us presidential elections.



Mayssa Ferah

The Press

The artist of Chicago, has formalized her political ambitions in a tweet published at the end of the afternoon, the day of the national holiday of the united States.

“Now, we have to realize America’s promise, trusting in God, in uniting our visions and building our future. I throws me in the race for the presidency of the united States, ” can be read with the hashtag #2020VISION.

That automatically has received the support of billionaire Elon Musk. “You have all my support,” said the founder of SpaceX in the comment, in virtue of the release of Kanye West.

The man they call ” Ye ” had made an exit much attention in the ceremony of the MTV Video Music Awards 2015, where he had publicly announced his intention to run in the race for the presidency.

The musician multiplies the statements of the controversy of the last few years. In 2018, had attracted the ire of some of his fans claiming that ” slavery was an option.”

Kanye West also in the past supported the current president of the united States, Donald Trump.

Saturday night, the team Kanye West had issued no comment in the american media about the tweet announcing the appointment of the rapper.