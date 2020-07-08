Kanye West in the White House ? Donald Trump finds it “very interesting”





The two men enjoy and do it regularly know. One wears the hat “Make America Great Again” and the other seems to have the estimates for the rapper. Last week, Kanye West declared himself a candidate for the White House, without giving more details, including the date : it was to embark on the campaign of 2020, without any kind of structure or you are preparing for in 2024 ? Anyway, Donald Trump has welcomed this news with kindness. He considered the idea that Kanye West can be a candidate, “interesting”, while he believed that the election of 2024 should be your real purpose.

The rapper billionaire, 43, va-t-at the last minute for the election of 3 November, according to Trump ? “It can’t be. It is very interesting. You have a true voice”replied Donald Trump, in an interview with the site Realclearpolitics. “If he did, he would have the road as a globe of rehearsal for what is going to happen in four years”it is recommended, to Donald Trump, who had been Kanye West, one of its supports most of the famous, in the Oval Office, the current 2018. A meeting is totally surreal, that was a lot of money across the Atlantic.

“Now we have to fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, in uniting our visions and building our future. I am a candidate for the presidency of the united States ! #2020VISION” tweet on Saturday, Kanye West. In 2019, during an interview, Kanye West stated that his support for the Triumph was in reality a ploy to pay for the head of the Democrats and prepare the way for his own race to the White House.“The time will come where I’m going to be president of the united States”he prophesied during an interview with Zane Lowe, the Late Show, 1 Block from the Music. For the moment, the race to the White House seems to be a little pause, due to the crisis of the sars coronavirus and Kanye West has, for its part, provided no details about a possible offer from always. Related Post: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West unveil their Christmas card





