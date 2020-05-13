Kanye West invites you in his gorgeous home in california

In may 2018, after Kylie Jenner, Kanye West had shared on Twitter a snapshot of his impressive collection of sneakers. The rapper opens up for us this time the doors of his house nestled on the coast of california to the new issue of David Letterman, My Next Guest Need No Introduction, which is broadcast on Netflix. If the facilitator of the us, has clarified some of the shadow areas of the life of Kanye West (his bipolarity, his relationship with Trumpits recent setbacks…), the husband of Kim Kardashian, creative director of the brand Yeezy, has also unveiled its impressive dressing room. Dozens of pairs of dad shoes, slippers (the ones he wore on the 18th August 2018 at the wedding 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward), bombers, of hoodies, coats… all tinted colors powdery signature Kanye West. David Letterman took the opportunity to shoot him some information more introspective, on creativity in particular. To which the rapper replied : “I use art as a super-power that protects me”. Discover, in images, the entirety of the visit :

Read also on Vogue.fr :

The style Kanye West in 40 shots

Kanye West has unveiled new sneakers Yeezy on his account Instagram

The show is Kanye West at the Festival Coachella in pictures