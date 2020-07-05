Kanye West is a candidate to the USA presidency: Elon Musk supports it!

The news is already doing around the world: the well-known rapper Kanye West he announced his candidacy to become President of the United States of America. West can see a large crowd of supporters, very well known, including Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX.

The announcement came as a lightning from a clear sky during the night between 4 July and 5 July 2020. In fact, at 2:38 Italian, the rapper has posted on Twitter a message that leaves no room for doubt: “Are a candidate for the presidency of the United States!“. Immediately below the post you got the comment from the Twitter account of the official Elon Musk, who said: “You have all my support!“.

Among other things, the two had been seen together just a few days ago in a photo posted on profile Instagram, Kanye West. At this point, it is likely that the CEO’s of SpaceX and the rapper’s candidate for the presidency of the United States of America have discussed just this possibility in that occasion. In short, now Donald Trump has an opponent very popular (among other things, in the past, Kanye seemed to “sympathize” to the Tycoon). Just the huge media attention that West is able to attract to really achieve the goal? It is not excluded that the current protests linked to the movement “Black Lives Matter” may play a fundamental role. We’ll see.

