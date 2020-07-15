Kanye West is already out of the race for the White House ?

Less than two weeks after he announced his candidacy, the rapper and producer Kanye West would have withdrawn from the race for the united states presidential election, reported Thursday The Antiquary the New York Magazine. “It is out” – “is out of the race,” – announced Thursday that Steve Kramer, a member of the campaign team of the rap icon, the magazine of the american.

The specialist of the electoral strategy has not clarified the reasons of this neglect, but he added : “I know what I know that once all our affairs have been cancelled. “Insist on the characteristic obstacles found by the first candidate, Steve Kramer was justified :” the nomination to the presidency must be one of the most difficult things to keep in mind for someone at this level.”

A poll published the day before by Political Polls was attributed to Kanye West, 2% of the voting intentions. Also you have exceeded the deadline to participate in the vote in 6 states.

National Survey:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the survey:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) On the 13th of July 2020

180 people working on the ground in Florida for the designation of the famous rapper who appeared "neither left nor right" when the decision has been made. Steve Kramer noted that they were " disappointed ", at the same time, by the loss of their job, but also because" they were very excited by what amounted to a campaign of Kanye West ".

A nomination to the ” neutral “

“Now we have to fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, in uniting our visions and building our future. I am a candidate for the presidency of the united States ! #2020VISION “, announced the producer on Twitter on the 4th of July. In an interview with Forbes, the whimsical, the rapper said that if he were elected, he would direct to the White House as the nation’s fictional Wakanda, the Black Panther party.

Now we must realize the promise of the united states by trust in God, the unification of our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the united States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

In an interview to the american magazine The billboard on Thursday, 50 cent mocked his colleague musician, in reference to your nomination of “diversion” to ” distract people. “

