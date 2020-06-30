Kanye West is back with Travis Scott in the crazy “wash us In The Blood”

Kanye West has announced his new album The god’s own Country yesterday (Monday, June 29,)and after 24 hours, the rapper reveals the first extract. It must be said that one is not accustomed to so much punctuality in Kanye, who always makes us wait for weeks. (In fact, it is the case Jesus Is The King part 2 with Dr.. Dr.).
In any case, Kanye just delivered the first single from the new album, that is, Travis Scott. Title Wash Us In The Blood, the song is mixed by the Dr. Dr..For the visual side, the two artists offer us a clip of the movie in particular and for the less original.
The clip is available here–she, and the song is on all the streaming platforms.