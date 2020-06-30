Kanye West is back with Travis Scott in the crazy “wash us In The Blood”

Kanye West has announced his new album The god’s own Country yesterday ( Monday, June 29, ) and after 24 hours, the rapper reveals the first extract . It must be said that one is not accustomed to so much punctuality in Kanye, who always makes us wait for weeks . ( In fact, it is the case Jesus Is The King part 2 with Dr. . Dr. ) .

In any case, Kanye just delivered the first single from the new album, that is, Travis Scott. Title Wash Us In The Blood, the song is mixed by the Dr . Dr. . For the visual side, the two artists offer us a clip of the movie in particular and for the less original .

The clip is available here – she, and the song is on all the streaming platforms .