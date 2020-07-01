Kanye West is back with Travis Scott on the hit, “Wash Us in the Blood” – Actu Kanye West

Kanye West proves that he is a vocal and committed in anger through her new collab with Travis Scott, “Wash us in the Blood”. The piece punched has the right to a clip just as much impact. The video made by Arthur Jafa unveils images of protests in the United States after the recent police violence causing the death of George Floyd.

“Wash us in the blood/ Whole life being thugs/ No choice selling drugs/ Southside what it does?/ Rain down on us/ Genocide what it does/ Slaver what it does“, raps Kanye West.

At the end of the clip, the daughter of the rapper and entrepreneur, North-West, made an appearance.

Kanye West working on a new album.

“Wash us in the Blood” is the first single from the new album of Kanye West. The tenth installment of the career of a rapper is called “God’s Country” and has for the moment no release date scheduled. The fans should expect additional biblical references in this project, a follow-up to albums Yeezy, released in 2019, “Jesus is King” and “Jesus is born”.

At the age of 43, Kanye West has managed to build an incredible career. The rapper has been elected as a musician the best paid in the world, by Forbes. He officially became a billionaire recently. His personal fortune would be notably estimated at $ 1.3 billion, according to the ranking of the magazine.