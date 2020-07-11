Kanye West is building a huge house on his ranch in Wyoming

The husband, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — Chase Rollins / AFF / VISUAL Press Agency



Kanye West has just received the permission to build a house on his ranch in Cody, Wyoming. It is good to see that the building permit obtained by TMZa couple of tracks that help to give an idea of the immense task ahead.

In fact, the rapper plans to build a property… 4.800m2 ! More a palace than a house, therefore, that towards the lake present in the land of the star and in which you can settle down with his family as a whole. But that’s not all !

Kanye West is also planning for the construction of two underground car parks of 900m2, not to mention two additional dwellings on the edge of the lake. Guests should not miss the comfort of once you have completed the site. And here is where things get complicated. This type of construction also require an important work in the area of sewage, and who knows how long that will take. Everything that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, certainly, did not want to relive the setbacks they have experienced with their mansion in california’s Hidden Hills. Four years of work were needed before they can become established there. But if Kanye West sees great things for his ranch in Wyoming, is that it seems to want to settle there forever.

Last week, it was announced to repatriate all of the production of his brand Yeezy in the region, a proof of your sincere love for this rural area of the united States known for its natural scenery and exceptional.