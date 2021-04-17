Kanye West is clear about who he wants as a new partner

Kanye West is reportedly ready to date women again and has already specified his future preferences according to experts.

Sources close to the rapper advanced the news and were sincere about it with Page Six.

They admitted that West seeks to be “with an artist and a creative person” in the future. Someone with whom “I can speak the same language” and have creative discussions.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are getting a civil divorce so far; They have a very robust prenuptial and have requested joint custody of their children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three years, and Psalm, 23 months.