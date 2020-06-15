Kanye West is considering the possibility of launching their cosmetics brand

To believe that the competition is already difficult enough as it is. According to TMZ, Kanye West the dream of expanding his empire Yeezy : in addition to the clothes and the shoes that have helped to make their entry into the circle of billionaires, the jack-of-all soon you can expand your business of beauty products and skin care. An area that is already very prosperous for his wife Kim Kardashian and her sisters-in-law Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (the queen of the genre !).

TMZ says that Kanye West, 43 years of age, has recently introduced the brand Yeezy in order to create a future ?) very wide range of cosmetic products. Extensive program : Yeezy is decreased in the products of makeup, false eyelashes, masks for the face, nail Polish, moisturizers, shower gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair care products, perfumes, hygiene products, such as toothpaste and deodorant. As well as products ofaromatherapy (including pillows).

Kanye West and cosmetics : a first unsuccessful attempt in 2017

In 2017, Kanye West he had already tried to engage in the business of cosmetics : the american rapper then had to present the brand DONDA, the name of his mother, who died in 2007 from complications after plastic surgery, editor’s note) and that he was very close. A project that ultimately not pursued. Obviously, this was only a postponement.

