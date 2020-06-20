Kanye West is going to launch its own brand of cosmetics

You have the example of your beautiful family Kardashian, who has created an empire in the beauty world, Kanye West would have also submitted the name “Yeezy” Beauty “. The future of cosmetics ?

the world is panic-stricken by the sign of Kylie Jenner ” Kylie “Cosmetic and disappointed to the Kim Kardashian ” KKW Beauty “here we learn one of the most striking of these last time : Kanye West is about to launch its own. In fact, as reported by ” TMZ “, the rapper, recently became a billionaire thanks to his clothing brand and his association with Adidas, he would have submitted the name “Yeezy” Beauty as a subsidiary of their brand. And according to the information the newspaper, it seems that “Yeezy Beauty” that is intended to market the makeup, false eyelashes, masks, nail polishes, body oils, shaving creams, hair care, perfume, toothpaste, and even deodorant. We remain completely baffled by this promise, for the moment, hypothetical and, what is more important, what would be the value of “Yeezy” Beauty to justify what will probably be sold at an exorbitant price.” data-reactid=”20″>it seems that the dynasty Kardashian-Jenner prepares to commemorate once more the cosmetics business for the red iron. If the world is panic-stricken by the sign of Kylie Jenner ” Kylie “Cosmetic and disappointed to the Kim Kardashian ” KKW Beauty “here we learn one of the most striking of recent times : Kanye West is about to launch its own. In fact, according to “TMZ,” the rapper, recently became a billionaire thanks to his clothing brand and his association with Adidas, he would have submitted the name “Yeezy” Beauty ” as a subsidiary of their brand. And according to the information in the press, it seems that “Yeezy” Beauty ” is the intention to commercialize the makeup, false eyelashes, masks, nail polishes, body oils, shaving creams, hair care, perfume, toothpaste, and even deodorant. We remain completely baffled by this promise, for the moment, hypothetical and, what is more important, what would be the value of the “Yeezy” Beauty ” to justify what is likely to be sold at an exorbitant price.

“Donda Cosmetics “, their first brand of cosmetics forgotten

And yes, we tend to forget (and this is normal, don’t worry), but Kanye West had already done the paperwork to establish the first brand of cosmetics in 2017. This last was to be called “Donda Cosmetics” by the name of…

Read the rest of the article Elle.fr“data-reactid=”23″>Read the rest of the article Elle.fr

Has to read also