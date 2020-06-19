Kanye West is going to launch its own brand of cosmetics

It would seem that the dynasty Kardashian-Jenner prepares to commemorate once more the cosmetics business for the red iron. If the world is panic-stricken by the sign of Kylie Jenner “Kylie” Cosmetic and has disappointed the Kim Kardashian ” KKW Beauty “, here we learn one of the most striking of these days : Kanye West is about to launch its own. In fact, according to “TMZ,” the rapper, recently became a billionaire thanks to his clothing brand and his association with Adidas, he would have submitted the name “Yeezy” Beauty ” as a subsidiary of their brand. And according to the information in the press, it seems that “Yeezy” Beauty ” is the intention to commercialize the makeup, false eyelashes, masks, nail polishes, body oils, shaving creams, hair care, perfume, toothpaste, and even deodorant. We remain completely baffled by this promise, for the moment, hypothetical and, what is more important, what would be the value of the “Yeezy” Beauty ” to justify what is likely to be sold at an exorbitant price.

“Donda Cosmetics “, their first brand of cosmetics forgotten

And yes, we tend to forget (and this is normal, don’t worry), but Kanye West had already done the paperwork to establish the first brand of cosmetics in 2017. This last was to be called “Donda Cosmetics” in the name of his mother, who died in 2007. Unfortunately, the project never took off and, therefore, had an abortion. But now that the mad scientist of the rap has been able to make “Yeezy” in a family name powerful, we imagine that the craze is going to be certain around the “Yeezy” Beauty “.