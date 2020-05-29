Kanye West is hitting a new kiff gospel, which announces a future classic

For several weeks, every Sunday, and Kanye West is organizing what he calls : the Sunday Service . Basically, it is of small outdoor concerts with a large choir of singers and musicians all dressed in white . It is his wife, Kim Kardashian, who rocked a few excerpts by – by – there on its snap and its Insta.

During these concerts, good mood, music and especially recovery of the big classics of Kanye where it is him who plays conductor in addition to the battery .

Last Sunday, Cyhi The Prynce, an artist signed under the label of Yeezus, posted another excerpt from this session on his Instagram.

We see Ye, surrounded by a troupe of gospel in full sun, sporting her new red hair, and a big smile lips ( it is very rare ) , typing of foot and play on his keyboard in pace with this new brand new song. Can – to be an extract of his album new Yandhialready delayed several times .

We can see that they are all in trances, and that they are a true kiffe in the middle of the hills lost Calabasas in California .

Then, future classic or not ?