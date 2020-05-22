Kanye West is preparing a new album “God and Country”

The title of the album, Kanye West may just be to flee.

According to a new interview with the director of photography and filmmaker Arthur Jafa, Kanye is preparing a new project called God’s Country. Jafa made the revelation while speaking with Michèle Lamy, who asked him if he was working on a video for the series of service Sunday Kanye.

Jafa has revealed instead that his work was for a new album called God’s Country. “No no no. It comes from his new record. This is called God’s Country, and it will be as the first single from it, ” he said, according to HipHop-N-More. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to not announce it. I can just spill the beans. ”

The single could arrive as early as next week. “It’s from a new record that is coming. I don’t know when the album will be released, but the single I think may be next week. Perhaps, this is not safe, this is not definitive, ” said Jafa.

The billionaire tycoon Yeezy has not confirmed the title. The album would follow Jesus Is King last year, who became her ninth number 1 on the Billboard 200. In November 2019, Kanye announced that he and Dr. Dre were in the studio working on a sequel of Jesus Is King called Jesus Is King Part II.

