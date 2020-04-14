Kanye West is putting online its popular Sunday Service

Kanye West hosts a special edition of its famous Sunday Service, which will be released online on the 12th of April.

The rapper from Chicago should happen to Coachella during the Easter weekend, but the music festival has since been postponed to October.

Despite the social distancing which the greater part of the population of the planet has been forced, a representation of Kanye West will take place on Sunday.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning called the chief pastor of the Church YOU Miami, Rich Wilkerson Jr, who celebrated his wedding with Kim Kardashian in 2014.

The church will broadcast a performance recorded for Kanye West and the choir at the Sunday Service on its official website.

“Join us for the services of Easter to YOU via Church Online,” reads a message on the Web site of the church. “With a sermon gospel of pastor Rich, of the new music YOU Worship and the content pre-recorded exclusive with Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir.” Church

Kanye West is all smiles as he brings his Sunday service in Miami the morning before the Super Bowl LIV. The preacher and friend Rich Wilkerson Jr. was present to deliver the sermon in between songs.

Going gospel with the Sunday Service Choir

The winner of 21 Grammy Awards, who has never hesitated to experiment, and has changed his style prior to his last album, Jesus is king, which was published in October 2019.

It was nine months after the first episode of its benefits of the Sunday service, which include interpretations of special notes, popular played alongside an orchestra.

Jesus is king was a departure from what the player 42-year-old had done it before, with the album ranked under the banner of hip-hop christian.

Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir have a studio album to their credit, Jesus is born, released in December 2019.