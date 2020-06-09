Kanye West is the musician the best paid in the world in 2020 !

While there are whispers that things are not going well between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and the couple’s iconic could divorce, the musician comes up to the head of the famous Forbes list! It is therefore the musician the best paid in the world, with the bagatelle of $ 170 million. A sum that puts it far ahead of the classification of musicians as the next Elton John is at $ 81 million.

Kanye West, a fortune

But this is not all. The rapper doesn’t just cavort at the head of the Forbes list of the musicians. It is also in the top three in the ranking of celebrities who are better off since it occupies the second place of this podium is very small, just behind a certain Kylie Jenner! This last has $ 590 million.

But Kanye also knows how to be generous and committed. Following the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an identity check by a police officer in Minnesota, the musician has announced to donate two million dollars to the family of the deceased, but also to launch a fund for the education of his daughter, who is now fully covered. The husband of Kim Kardashian has also made large gifts to other families bereaved due to police violence.