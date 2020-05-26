Kanye West : Jesus Is Born, 3 titles to retain from his new album

In the beginning of the year 2020, we can now say that 2019 was a year rich in emotions and musical releases. Either side of the pop or on the side of the rap, there has been very heavy, as was recently the case with Tyler The Creator unveiled “B-Group” and “Best Interest”, two new previously unreleased songs. The perfect way to end the year ! But the one that we did not expect necessarily that we was however spoiled as the Father Christmas that is Kanye West. The artist had surprised everyone this year with his new penchant for Jesus Christ. Fortunately, this sudden love for religion has allowed us to discover a new facet of the rapper and producer who, with his troupe the Sunday Service Choir, was placed an atmosphere of madness in the masses organized by it-even some of the Sundays of the year. These meetings musical then gave birth to an album grandiose, entitled, “JESUS IS KING” unveiled in October 2019. What we didn’t know was that Kanye was going to write him a suite, with two Operas, and that’s it ! And above all, with a second album, “Jesus is Born”, the fruit of his many recordings live with the Sunday Service Choir. This second project to the glory of Christ unveiled on the 25th of December 2019, for the day of his birth, then, is a condensed version of melodies gospel songs more sublime than the other. The voice of the artist does not appear, moreover, at any time, as to leave a full place to his idol Jesus Christ and the songs of magic of the troupe. With no less than 19 pieces, there are what take all the end of winter to welcome the beautiful days to come ! Here are the 3 titles that is absolutely necessary to retain this new disk.

“RAIN”

It begins with “Rain”, the fourth track of the album, and probably one of the most daring. With a mixture between Jazz and the voices and melodies gospel songs of the troupe’s Sunday Service Choir, the result is simply a beauty disconcerting. It then lets herself be rocked by the notes of guitar at the beginning, accompanied by a saxophone that we just tickle to the ears. We love it ! Especially in the half of the piece appears to be a battery that makes you want to dance. A piece full of nuances and energy, which is listened to again and again.

“FATHER STRETCH”

This song is one of those that had the most impact on the minds of the people at the exit of the extracts of the Sunday Services during the year 2019 and we understand why. With a first part that is rather quiet, which looks like a mass with classical and religious songs, intermingled with words of the conductor, who accompanies the troupe, we do not expect at all that the second part of the piece evolves in this way… and this is just incredible ! Has 1mn55 then arises a bass sound ultra fat that would shiver anyone. One understands, then, that the song starts really at this moment as the conductor throws a “Put Your Hands Up”, which gives this title to be festive affairs. During the three minutes and a few remaining music it is then entitled to a perfect combination of rhythmic hip-hop and gospel, to which are added the shouts of joy. The energy and happiness emanating from the people present in this recording are clearly palpable and communicative. A pure pleasure.

“FOLLOW ME – FAITH”

In this album Kanye West has tested lots of new things, whether this is to orchestrate a whole troop or even the tones that it uses. But there is something that he masters easily and it is dividing in two a single and same piece to give it another dimension. It fact, throughout the disc and it is on “Folow Me – Faith,” that he excels at this level. It blends one of its new titles with one of his old songs, “Faith”, released on his album “Life Of Pablo” released in 2016. This title was especially striking at the time for the sound of his bass, very groovy and driving, he picks up here. Between melodies from the best songs house of the years 80 and the boisterous rhythms of the hip-hop of the 2000s, we were witnessing here a species of masterpiece that makes us go from one emotion to another with great subtlety. With its energy out of the ordinary “Follow-Me – Faith” is probably the song the most imposing of this disc magic that is “Jesus Is Born”.