Kanye West joins a chain of fast-food to provide 300 000 meals

In these difficult times, the artists are mobilizing to help the people who need it the most. A movement of solidarity in which Kanye West will also participate. The artist of 42 years has decided to partner with the chain of fast-food Chick-fil-A to provide not less than 300,000 meals to families in need, as reported in Consequence of Sound.
Fans of this good Yeezy have already understood : this collaboration charity is all the more tasty as it is of the same brand of fast food that Kanye West had cited in its “Closed on Sunday”, a track from his latest album Jesus Is King, published last October 15.
The meals offered by Yeezus and Chick-fil-A will be distributed through the Dream Center, a non-profit organization christian. Thus, almost 11,000 meals will be served each day, including the isolated elderly in retirement homes. We may, however, regret that, as a Frenchman, that collaboration may not be done with the KFC Strasbourg Saint-Denis.
An honourable initiative, although, as specified Consequence of Soundthis association also upsets by its political ideals. If it is known to all that Kanye West is an avid support of president Donald Trump, the chain specializing in chicken also maintains close links with… groups against gay marriage. Atmosphere.