Kanye West joins a chain of fast-food to provide 300 000 meals

In these difficult times, the artists are mobilizing to help the people who need it the most. A movement of solidarity in which Kanye West will also participate. The artist of 42 years has decided to partner with the chain of fast-food Chick-fil-A to provide not less than 300,000 meals to families in need, as reported in Consequence of Sound.

Fans of this good Yeezy have already understood : this collaboration charity is all the more tasty as it is of the same brand of fast food that Kanye West had cited in its “Closed on Sunday”, a track from his latest album Jesus Is King, published last October 15.

The meals offered by Yeezus and Chick-fil-A will be distributed through the Dream Center, a non-profit organization christian. Thus, almost 11,000 meals will be served each day, including the isolated elderly in retirement homes. We may, however, regret that, as a Frenchman, that collaboration may not be done with the KFC Strasbourg Saint-Denis.