Kanye West: Kim Kardashian gives him a message for his 43-year – Actu Kanye West

“Life would not be the same without you”. Kim Kardashian has touched the heart of his “king” and husband Kanye West for his 43 years. The rapper celebrated his birthday yesterday and received a few messages on social networks.

His wife, Kim Kardashian has shared many pictures of the American artist alone or with his 4-year old son, Saint, on Instagram. She also thanked her husband to remain so authentic. “Happy birthday baby! Thank you for being you, and never let the world change who you are!” wrote the star of reality tv.

A little earlier in the day, Kris Jenner also wished a happy birthday to his son-in-law on the social networks. “Happy birthday Kanye West! You’re a son amazing father, husband, uncle, brother, and friend… Thank you for being so special and important to our family… I love you very much.”