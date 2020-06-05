Kanye West: Kylie Jenner is she richer than him? – Actu Kanye West

Kanye West is on the 2nd step of the podium. Like every year, Forbes magazine shares their prestigious list of celebrities the best paid in the world. And this year, he’s officially a billionaire. His personal fortune is estimated at $ 1.3 billion, according to the filing. And, thanks to its collection of sneakers Yeezy, in collaboration with Adidas.

But Kanye West does not approve this figure. The artist says that his wealth is three times higher than the one announced. Thus it would have said: “It is 3.3 billion dollars, since no one at Forbes knows not to count”. An incident that has quickly been forgotten by the principal concerned. In fact, with this title he became the second rapper in u.s. history to be crowned a billionaire by Forbes, after Jay-Z.