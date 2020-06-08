Kanye West launches a fund for the daughter of George Floyd and gives $ 2 million to the families

The movement Black Lives Matters is taking more and more momentum. Since the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, during an arrest by police, many stars from around the world have denounced the racial injustices and police brutality. Among them, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Will Smith, John Boyega, who delivered a speech poignant during a protest in London, Omar Sy, also the origin of a message box, or even Barack Obama, who wrote an op-ed.

Kanye West comes in to help the daughter of George Floyd

Kanye West has also been seen in a demonstration against the police violence in Chicago this Thursday, June 4, 2020. This is not all. To show its support to families, the husband of Kim Kardashian to have, according to CNN set up a fund to pay future college costs of Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, aged 6 years. The rapper, who is officially a billionaire according to Forbes has also announced a gift of $ 2 million to cover the legal costs of several families mourning the death of a loved one killed during an arrest by police.

A gift of $ 2 million to help the families of the victims

George Floyd, but also Ahmaud Arbery, 25 years old, killed in February last, and Breonna Taylor, 26 years old, in March last. A commitment is surprising to one who has always shown his support to Donald Trump. Would he decide to take his distances? For his part, Kim Kardashian has proposed to a woman protester injured to pay their medical costs and has also donated money to a number of movements and organizations such as Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, the National Urban League and Color of Change.