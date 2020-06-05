Kanye West launches a fund to pay for the education of the daughter of George Floyd

A generous gesture to put the little girl to the shelter. According to the information of” CNN “contacted by representatives of Kanye West, the rapper has created a fund to pay for future tuition of Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd who is now 6 years old. A way for him to participate in the protests that are rocking the United States for several days and that should avoid problems with the mother of the little girl.

And the husband of Kim Kardashian does not stop there : Kanye West has also made a donation of two million dollars to cover the legal expenses of several families affected by the tragic death of a loved one during a police control in addition to that of George Floyd : that of Ahmaud Arbery, 25 years old, killed in February while he was doing his jogging in and Breonna Taylor, 26 years old, shot and killed by police at his home last march.

Revelations that may surprise, because Kanye West is an avid supporter of Donald Trump. But this did not prevent him walking alongside protesters on Thursday 4 June. It was photographed in the streets of Chicago, the mask on the face, during protests against the police officers who killed George Floyd.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, has offered to help a female protester to pay for her care after she was seriously injured in the face. She has also donated money to a number of movements and associations such as ” Black Lives Matter “, the ” NAACP Legal Defence Fund “, the “National Urban League” and ” Color of Change “.