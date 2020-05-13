Kanye West Launches Into Social Housing

Kanye West does not hide its ambition to build affordable housing, which should enable us to reduce the gap between the social classes. We now have evidence that this project is running, with new images released for the construction of buildings spherical in Calabasas, California.

Kanye West wants to try to eliminate the social divide that separates the different categories of income. For the moment, no detail has been provided as to the criteria to fulfil to be entitled to these units. The domes will be located on a property for which the rapper is the owner and should measure fifteen metres high.

In a recent article published on ForbesKanye West announced that it had for objective to build accommodation at low cost inspired of the universe of Star Wars on more than 120 hectares. The initial project was announced by the rapper himself on Twitter in may 2018.

We are starting an architectural project, Yeezy, which will be called Yeezy Home. We are looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world a better place.

we’re starting a Yeezy arm architecture called Yeezy home. We’re looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world better — ye (@kanyewest) May 6, 2018

If the buildings are still in the development phase, they could change the deal in the current property market, especially in Los Angeles where the homeless population hits record high. Will there one day be a stable solution ? Nothing is less sure, but Kanye West did not despair, however.

It is an extension of the empire of the rapper, who is already valued at over a billion dollars. Its activities include the famous brand of sneakers and clothing, Yeezy, whose products are always in stock.

Zack O’malley Greenburg had collected the explanations of Kanye West for Forbes :

Inspired by the childhood home of Luke Skywalker, Kanye West works with a team to design prefabricated structures that have the same aesthetic and austere, in order to make them accessible with the lowest incomes.

To see the latest images of the project, go here.