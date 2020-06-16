Kanye West launches into the cosmetics with your brand Yeezy

Rich Fury/VF20 via Getty Images The rapper and fashion designer, 43 years of age and recently has become a multi-millionaire.

MODE – delusions of grandeur never stops with Kanye West. The rapper, recently became a billionaire thanks to his brand of shoes “Yeezy”, announced that he was going to propose, also, to cosmetic products.

This decision would have been taken during the containment of the star who walks in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian, creative beauty products “KKW Beauty” and her sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, the founder of the empire “Kylie Cosmetics”.

Several ideas for a business

A source close to the couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has given US Weekly this period of isolation imposed by the coronavirus, has allowed them to spend “more time together to talk about their feelings, of children, of the objectives of Kim on the right and the multiple business ideas Kanye”. And the american rapper has not lost time from the brand “Yeezy” have already been presented in the cosmetics industry, according to TMZ.

According to the american media, “Yeezy” could market various products, such as, makeup, false eyelashes, hairspray, shower gel, hair care, and fragrances, but also products of hygiene, such as toothpaste, deodorant, pine cones, and pillows scented.

See also in The HuffPost: The daughter of Kylie Jenner, the patient before having a piece of candy will make you melt