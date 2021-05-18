CELEBRITIES

Kanye West leaks details of her failed marriage to Kim Kardashian

The rapper is convinced that his spouse’s “obsession” with fame destroyed the relationship.

Rapper Kanye West believes Kim Kardashian’s “obsession with fame destroyed him.”

According to a Star magazine source, “Kanye regrets staying as long as he did, as Kim Kardashian treated him like rubbish for years.”

The rapper, according to the source, would be “furious with himself for getting stuck in that ridiculous world,” he explained.

Kim Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Sources comment that the rapper was more than a year old wanting the separation, and finally this year he did it.

West, who suffers from bipolarity, was tired of being chased by the cameras of the family reality show 24 hours a day. In addition, he complained to his intimates how his wife and her family “plotted behind his back” when he refused to appear on the reality show or disagreed with some family decision.

The source also states that the couple’s intimate relationship was not the best: “Kim bases her image on sexuality, but Kanye says she’s not good in bed.”

“Kanye is grateful to have ended her and rebuilt her life.”

