Kanye West leaves as the race for the White House ?

You will never be bored with Kanye West, 10 days ago, was officially launched in the presidential race, but would not have been a change in their career prospects. Kanye had recruited almost 180 people to work during the campaign, Elon Musk he had given his support and he even had hired a a specialist in electoral strategy to help in this quest : Steve Kramer. It is the latter that told theIntelligencer New York Magazine :
It is out of the race.
He has not clarified the reasons of this neglect but, he added :
I know what I know that once all our affairs have been cancelled.
It must be said that its maintenance Forbesin which Kanye explains the general lines of its programme, has not gone unnoticed... Kanye is strange, I had said that if he was elected, he heads to the White House as the nation’s fictional Wakanda, the Black Panther party... Their statements surrealists, at regular intervals, do not leave anyone indifferent, as the–following :
If I win in the year 2020, so that is the appointment of God.
In Addition, Kanye exceeded deadlines to participate in the vote in 6 states in the u.s.. And to drive the point home that, according to polls published by the Political PollsKanye was only credited with 2% of the intended vote :
Kanye and Kim in the oval office, is not immediately... You can–be that Kanye should focus exclusively on the music, you can’t win all the time.