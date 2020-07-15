Kanye West leaves as the race for the White House ?

You will never be bored with Kanye West, 10 days ago, was officially launched in the presidential race, but would not have been a change in their career prospects . Kanye had recruited almost 180 people to work during the campaign, Elon Musk he had given his support and he even had hired a a specialist in electoral strategy to help in this quest : Steve Kramer. It is the latter that told theIntelligencer New York Magazine :

It is out of the race .

He has not clarified the reasons of this neglect but, he added :

I know what I know that once all our affairs have been cancelled .

It must be said that its maintenance Forbesin which Kanye explains the general lines of its programme, has not gone unnoticed . . . Kanye is strange, I had said that if he was elected, he heads to the White House as the nation’s fictional Wakanda, the Black Panther party . . . Their statements surrealists, at regular intervals, do not leave anyone indifferent, as the – following :

If I win in the year 2020, so that is the appointment of God .

In Addition, Kanye exceeded deadlines to participate in the vote in 6 states in the u.s. . And to drive the point home that, according to polls published by the Political PollsKanye was only credited with 2% of the intended vote :

Kanye and Kim in the oval office, is not immediately . . . You can – be that Kanye should focus exclusively on the music, you can’t win all the time .