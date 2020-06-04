Kanye West made a gift of $ 2 million, and pays the tuition of the daughter of George Floyd

West has established an education plan 529 to fully cover the tuition fees of Gianna Floyd, the 6 year old daughter of George Floyd, according to the representative of West.

The gift of the West, which has also been sent to the legal teams of the families Arbery and Taylor, comes in the wake of massive protests across the country after the death. Many voices in the entertainment ask for the end of systemic racism, of police brutality and the actions of political leaders.

Three of the police officers of Minneapolis arrested in the death of Floyd made their first court appearance Thursday after-noon, while the family of Floyd organized the first of several memorial services planned.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who nailed Floyd to the ground by the neck for nearly 9 minutes, was arrested last week and accused of murder in the third degree and manslaughter in the second degree. On Wednesday, prosecutors charged him with one count of second-degree murder more serious.