Kanye West made a small step closer to the White House

The american rapper has announced the 4 of July in a tweet to be a candidate in the presidential election. He reveals his “program”, in an interview granted to the magazine Forbes.

Four hours after the interview : the american rapper has not saved your time to answer the questions of the magazine Forbes and the detail of its plans for the November presidential election. And this, even if the american press still doubt the reality of his campaign, especially since Kanye West is in full promotion of his next and tenth album The god’s own Country.

Among the revelations contained in this interview Forbeswe learn, in particular, that Kanye West would be under the banner of a new party called “Birthday Party” (a play of words between “party” and “celebration” of the anniversary), in the council of the tycoon of the technology industry, Elon Musk. “Like everything I have undertaken in my life, what I do for win”, explained the rapper to the magazine.

He also said that he would be the support for more of Donald Trump, he had contracted the coronavirus in the month of February and was suspicious about a vaccine against the Covid-19, which indicates that vaccines in general are “the mark of the beast”.

He has also confessed “not yet” of not having voted” and even if he was elected, he intended to lead the country as the kingdom afrofuturiste of

Bérangère Cagnat