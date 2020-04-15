Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry will participate in the service of Easter by Joel Osteen

Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry

Easter online is about to be turned on. This weekend is Easter, and usually, people would have already bought their best Sunday to show their crises of faith in the church. The pandemic of COVID-19 has pushed countries worldwide to restrict the social interactions and gatherings, so that the church services have been cancelled. There are a few dissidents selected who are always asking their followers to meet face-to-face, but the authorities ensure that any person moving during this pandemic will be cited or arrested.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Joel Osteen and his team of Lakewood Church offer a virtual service of Easter to the public. Osteen is one of the pastors of mega-churches, the most popular in the world, whose global audience reaches more than 10 million people. The viewers log on to watch the services of Osteen on tv and online, but it has reached a new audience after his good friend Kanye West has organized a musical event of the Sunday service at Lakewood Church. The pair of famous characters had to come together for the big event Yankee Stadium for Osteen in may, but things have obviously been put aside for the moment.

During this time, TMZ reports that Easter service online Osteen would featuring Kanye, Tyler Perry and Mariah Carey, who “will deliver messages of love and support to a wide public”. The publication indicates that Mariah Carey will be a kind of homage, according to the rumor, this is his song “Hero”, to thank the health workers for their tireless work. Tyler Perry will deliver the encouragement, edifying, and Kanye West would be returning with his choir of social distancing in the Sunday Service. It is not clear if this will be live or pre-recorded, but we don’t care about much anyway.

[via]