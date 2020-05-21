After a huge donation from Kim Kardashian, he is now his husband who is a generous offering of 300,000 meals.

Kim Kardashian had given 1 million dollars to assist hospitals in this crisis, in the face of the sars coronavirus. It is now the turn of her husband Kanye West the show of generosity.

And for once, it is in fact proof. Kanye West offers 300 000 meals in full pandemic. A gesture that warmed the heart. These meals are at the Los Angeles Dream Center. Since mid march it is 11 000 meals are served each day.

According to Fox Newsthe husband of Kim Kardashian has contributed to this initiative by bringing a partner well-known Chick-fil-a chain of chinese restaurants in America.

Thanks to the contribution of Kanye West, the place can be open for longer. 7 days on 7 7: 30 in the morning to 18: 30, the centre is open to the poorest and offers the maximum possible meals.

Kanye West helps the most destitute

Thanks to the help of Kanye West, the centre may also give to the elders and the poor. Basic The Los Angeles Dream Center gave meals for schools in the district.

Now they can also deliver some people stranded at home and lack of means. The elderly that are no longer valid can then to deliver their meals thanks to this system.

The largest donations have been on the part of the restaurant chain Chick-fil-A and Kanye. The institution would therefore like to thank them warmly. Now, a lot of restaurants nearby were donated to the centre.

The Justin Turner Foundation has also made a big donation. And better, since Friday, the baseball club “THE Dodgers” came in to help distribute hot dog ! You can see the photo of the many sausages to distribute.

Short beautiful gestures in Los Angeles for help for the crisis-related coronavirus. THE Dream Center is making a big “big up” to Kanye West to thank him for his gesture.

